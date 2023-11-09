Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları
UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde 4. hafta heyecanı sona erdi. A Grubu'nda yer alan temsilcimiz Galatasaray, deplasmanda Bayern Münih'e 2-1 yenilirken, grubun diğer maçında ise Kopenhag, Manchester United'ı 4-3 yenerek büyük bir sürprize imza attı. İşte Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları...
A Grubu: Bayern Münih: 2 - Galatasaray: 0
80', 86' Kane - 90+3' Bakambu
A Grubu: Kopenhag: 4 - Manchester United: 3
45' Elyounoussi, 45+9' Gonçalves (pen.), 83' Lerager, 87' Bardghji - 3', 28' Höjlund, 69' Bruno Fernandes (pen.)
B Grubu: Arsenal: 2 - Sevilla: 0
29' Trossard, 64' Saka
B Grubu: PSV: 1 - Lens: 0
12' Luuk de Jong
C Grubu: Napoli: 1 - Union Berlin: 1
39' Politano - 52' Fofana
C Grubu: Real Madrid: 3 - Braga: 0
27' Brahim Diaz, 58' Vinicius Jr. , 61' Rodrygo
D Grubu: Real Sociedad: 3 - Benfica: 1
6' Mikel Merino, 11' Oyarzabal, 21' Barrenetxea - 49' Rafa Silva
D Grubu: Salzburg: 0 - Inter: 1
85' Lautaro Martinez (pen.)