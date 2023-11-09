Habertürk
Habertürk
        Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları - Manchester United'a büyük şok!

        Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

        UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde 4. hafta heyecanı sona erdi. A Grubu'nda yer alan temsilcimiz Galatasaray, deplasmanda Bayern Münih'e 2-1 yenilirken, grubun diğer maçında ise Kopenhag, Manchester United'ı 4-3 yenerek büyük bir sürprize imza attı. İşte Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları...

        Kaynak
        Habertürk
        Giriş: 09.11.2023 - 01:42 Güncelleme: 09.11.2023 - 01:42
        • 1

          A Grubu: Bayern Münih: 2 - Galatasaray: 0

          80', 86' Kane - 90+3' Bakambu

        • 2

          A Grubu: Kopenhag: 4 - Manchester United: 3

          45' Elyounoussi, 45+9' Gonçalves (pen.), 83' Lerager, 87' Bardghji - 3', 28' Höjlund, 69' Bruno Fernandes (pen.)

        • 3

          B Grubu: Arsenal: 2 - Sevilla: 0

          29' Trossard, 64' Saka

        • 4

          B Grubu: PSV: 1 - Lens: 0

          12' Luuk de Jong

        • 5

          C Grubu: Napoli: 1 - Union Berlin: 1

          39' Politano - 52' Fofana

        • 6

          C Grubu: Real Madrid: 3 - Braga: 0

          27' Brahim Diaz, 58' Vinicius Jr. , 61' Rodrygo

        • 7

          D Grubu: Real Sociedad: 3 - Benfica: 1

          6' Mikel Merino, 11' Oyarzabal, 21' Barrenetxea - 49' Rafa Silva

        • 8

          D Grubu: Salzburg: 0 - Inter: 1

          85' Lautaro Martinez (pen.)

        Habertürk Anasayfa