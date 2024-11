Hanke'nin görünümü negatife döndü

#TurkeyWatch🇹🇷:



Turkey's money supply (M3) is growing at a BLISTERING 44.5%/yr. That's 3x Hanke's Golden Growth Rate of 12.4%/yr, a rate consistent with hitting its 5%/yr inflation target.



It's time for the CBRT to get serious and SQUEEZE the money supply. pic.twitter.com/UtX5yy8ICR