TOM WAITZ - RAIN DOGS

Inside a broken clock

Splashing the wine

With all the Rain Dogs

Taxi, we'd rather walk.

Huddle a doorway with the Rain Dogs

For I am a Rain Dog, too

Oh, how we danced and we swallowed the night

For it was all ripe for dreaming

Oh, how we danced away

All of the lights

We've always been out of our minds.

The Rum pours strong and thin

Beat out the dustman

With the Rain Dogs

Aboard a shipwreck train

Give my umbrella to the Rain Dogs

For I am a Rain Dog, too.

Oh, how we danced with the

Rose of Tralee

Her long hair black as a raven

Oh, how we danced and you

Whispered to me

You'll never be going back home

You'll never be going back home