Eski\u015fehirspor: 0 - Akhisarspor: 1 Stat: Eski\u015fehir Hakemler: Kutluhan Bilgi\u00e7, Sezgin \u00c7\u0131nar, Kemal Mavi Eski\u015fehirspor: Ekrem K\u0131l\u0131\u00e7arslan, Erdal Akdar\u0131, Sezgin Co\u015fkun, Mevl\u00fct \u00c7elik, Bilal Ceylan, Mehmet \u00d6zcan, K\u0131van\u00e7 Karaka\u015f (Dk. 46 Bu\u011fra \u00c7a\u011fl\u0131yan), Berkay Tan\u0131r, Sholaja (Dk. 46 Kaan G\u00fcl) (Dk. 73 Bedirhan Altunba\u015f), Alimi (Dk. 86 Onur Ar\u0131), Onur Bayramo\u011flu Akhisarspor: Lukac, Vrsajevic, Alperen Babacan, Musa Nizam, Ali Kaan G\u00fcneren (Dk. 66 Bora Y\u0131lmaz), Hadzic (Dk. 82 Bertu\u011f Bayar), \u00c7ekdar Orhan (Dk. 82 G\u00f6kmen Aydo\u011fdu), Hasan Ali Ad\u0131g\u00fczel (Dk. 66 Onurcan G\u00fcler), Do\u011fukan Nelik, Bjarnason (Dk. 90+1 Yavuz Serdar \u00d6zbakan), Taha Yal\u00e7\u0131ner Gol: Dk. 29 \u00c7ekdar Orhan (Akhisarspor) Sar\u0131 kartlar: Dk. 60 Mevl\u00fct \u00c7elik, Dk. 71 Berkay Tan\u0131r (Eski\u015fehirspor), Dk. 71 Bjarnason (Akhisarspor) TFF 1. Lig in 8. haftas\u0131nda Eski\u015fehirspor evinde konuk etti\u011fi Akhisarspor\u2019a 1-0\u2019l\u0131k skorla ma\u011flup oldu. MA\u00c7TAN DAK\u0130KALAR 29. dakikada Eski\u015fehirspor\u2019da K\u0131van\u00e7 Karaka\u015f\u2019\u0131n pas hatas\u0131 sonucu araya giren \u00c7ekdar Orhan, kaleciyle kar\u015f\u0131 kar\u015f\u0131ya kald\u0131\u011f\u0131 pozisyonda Akhisarpor\u2019u \u00f6ne ge\u00e7iren gol\u00fc att\u0131. 0-1 46. dakikada Onur Bayramo\u011flu\u2019nun ortas\u0131 sonucu m\u00fcsait pozisyonda olan Bu\u011fra \u00c7a\u011fl\u0131ykan\u2019\u0131n kafa vuru\u015fu az farkla \u00fcstten d\u0131\u015far\u0131 \u00e7\u0131kt\u0131. 69. dakikada Bilal Ceylan\u2019\u0131n sol kanattan a\u00e7t\u0131\u011f\u0131 yerden orta sonucu topla bulu\u015fan Kaan G\u00fcl, topu d\u0131\u015far\u0131 vurarak beraberlik \u015fans\u0131n\u0131 ka\u00e7\u0131rm\u0131\u015f oldu. 72. dakikada ceza sahas\u0131 i\u00e7erisinde topla bulu\u015fan Akhisarsporlu oyuncu Onurcan G\u00fcler\u2019in \u015futu, \u00fcstten auta gitti. 87. dakikada ceza sahas\u0131 sol \u00e7aprazda topla bulu\u015fan Eski\u015fehirsporlu Erdal Akdari\u2019nin vuru\u015fu az farkla d\u0131\u015far\u0131 \u00e7\u0131kt\u0131. 90. dakikada Eski\u015fehirsporlu Mehmet \u00d6zcan \u0131n sa\u011f kanattan yapt\u0131\u011f\u0131 orta sonucunda vurulan ters bir kafa vuru\u015fu ile top son ada d\u0131\u015far\u0131 \u00e7\u0131kt\u0131. 90. dakikada kalesinden \u00e7\u0131karak ceza sahas\u0131 i\u00e7ine gelen Ekrem K\u0131l\u0131\u00e7arslan \u0131n pas\u0131 sonucunda Akhisarl\u0131 savunma oyuncular\u0131 topu son anda d\u0131\u015far\u0131 att\u0131. \t\t\t \t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tS\u0131ra \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tTak\u0131mlar \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tO \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tAv \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tP \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t1 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\u0130stanbulspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t9 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t17 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t2 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tTuzlaspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t7 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t9 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t17 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t3 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tAdana Demirspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t7 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t14 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t4 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tSamsunspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t7 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t4 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t14 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t5 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tAnkara Ke\u00e7i\u00f6reng\u00fcc\u00fc \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t2 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t14 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t6 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tAlt\u0131nordu \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t7 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t1 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t13 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t7 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tAdanaspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t4 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t12 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tAkhisarspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t2 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t12 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t9 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tGiresunspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t7 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t0 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t11 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t10 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tAltay \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t6 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t6 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t10 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t11 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tBursaspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t1 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t10 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t12 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tBal\u0131kesirspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t-4 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t10 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t13 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\u00dcmraniyespor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t-6 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t14 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tMenemenspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t7 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t-5 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t6 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t15 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tBand\u0131rmaspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t7 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t-5 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t5 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t16 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tAnkaraspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t7 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t-8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t4 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t17 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tBoluspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t-6 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t3 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t18 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tEski\u015fehirspor \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t8 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t-12 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t3 \t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\tGeni\u015flet \t\t\t\tAYRINTILI PUAN DURUMU