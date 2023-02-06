Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri, dün akşam verildi. Komedyen Trevor Noah'ın sunuculuğunu üstlendiği ödül törenine Beyonce, bu yıl 4, toplamda 32 ödülle tüm zamanların en çok Grammy kazanan ismi oldu.

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyonce - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House – KAZANAN

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

EN İYİ YENİ ŞARKICI

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy – KAZANAN

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

YILIN KAYDI

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyonce - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time – KAZANAN

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

YILIN ŞARKISI

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyonce - Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That – KAZANAN

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Adele - Easy on Me – KAZANAN

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

Beyonce – Renaissance – KAZANAN

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – KAZANAN

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

EN İYİ MÜZİK URBANA ALBÜMÜ

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – KAZANAN

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP POP PERFORMANSI

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – KAZANAN

EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – KAZANAN

EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI

Beyonce – Cuff It – KAZANAN

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – KAZANAN

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYDI

Beyonce - Break My Soul – KAZANAN

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

EN İYİ GLOBAL MÜZİK PERFORMANSI

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – KAZANAN

EN İYİ SOLO COUNTRY PERFORMANSI

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Willie Nelson - Live Forever – KAZANAN

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Beyonce - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – KAZANAN

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – KAZANAN

EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – KAZANAN

Turnstile - Blackout

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – KAZANAN

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – KAZANAN

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg – KAZANAN

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyonce – Plastic Off the Sofa – KAZANAN

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

EN İYİ PROGRESİF R&B ALBÜMÜ

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – KAZANAN

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – KAZANAN

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – KAZANAN

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – KAZANAN

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

EN İYİ FOLK ALBÜMÜ

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – KAZANAN

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – KAZANAN

*Haberin görselleri AP tarafından servis edilmiştir.

