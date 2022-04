'TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT' SÖZLERİ

I’ve been waking up now, in the middle of the night

Losing all direction, should I live or should I die

When did it get so hard, won’t u tell me that it’s fine

Oh oh uh

I’ve been doing shots just so that I can feel the love

Tell me if it’s easy, why can’t I just rise above

I’m just tryna make sense but it's easy said than done

Saying oh oh uh

And It’s hard sometimes for me to understand

I know some days I can get a little mad

But you can’t have the good without the bad, oh oh



I can dance When I cry

I can tell you a lie

It’s my truth

You can take it or leave it

We make love Then we fight

Where there’s dark There is Light

It’s my truth

You can take it or leave it

I am who I am, who I am, who I am now

You can take it or leave it

I am who I am, who I am, who I am now

You can take it or leave it

I’m here on the rainbow, I’ve been living in the sky

There’s so much that I want, but I’m running out of time

If everything ain’t perfect, chances are that you’re just fine

Saying oh oh uh

And It’s hard sometimes for me to understand

I know some days I can get a little mad

But you can’t have the good without the bad, oh oh

I can dance When I cry

I can tell you a lie

It’s my truth

You can take it or leave it

We make love Then we fight

Where there’s dark There is Light

It’s my truth

You can take it or leave it

I am who I am, who I am, who I am now

You can take it or leave it

I am who I am, who I am (this is who I am), who I am now (this is who I am)

You can take it or leave it

I am who I am, who I am, who I am now

You can take it or leave it