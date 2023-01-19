İngiliz Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi (BAFTA) Ödülleri'nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı. All Quiet On The Western Front (Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok) filmi, 14 adaylık aldı

İngiltere'nin Oscar'ı olarak bilinen BAFTA Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı.

Netflix'in All Quiet On The Western Front (Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok) filmi bu yılki Bafta Ödülleri'nde 14 adaylıkla başı çekti.

The Banshees of Inisherin ve Everything Everywhere All At Once 10'ar adaylık alırken, Elvis 9 adaylık elde etti.

Bu yıl oyunculuk kategorilerindeki adaylar arasında Cate Blanchett, Emma Thompson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, Eddie Redmayne ve Viola Davis yer aldı.

Bafta Ödülleri, 19 Şubat'ta Londra'daki Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall'da gerçekleştirilecek. Sunuculuğunu Richard E. Grant'ın yapacağı tören BBC One kanalında yayınlanacak.

İşte BAFTA Ödülleri adayları...

EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ FİLMİ

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

İNGİLİZCE OLMAYAN EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet GirlDocumentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ KOSTÜM DİZAYNI

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

EN İYİ KURGU

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

The Whale

EN İYİ SES

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

