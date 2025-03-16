Habertürk
        Haberler Spor Basketbol STBL MAÇ SONUCU: Fenerbahçe Beko: 77 - Manisa Basket: 73 - Basketbol Haberleri

        MAÇ SONUCU: Fenerbahçe Beko: 77 - Manisa Basket: 73

        Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 21. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, sahasında Manisa Basket Divissa'yı 77-73 yendi.

        Kaynak
        Anadolu Ajansı
        Giriş: 16.03.2025 - 00:17 Güncelleme: 16.03.2025 - 00:17
        Fenerbahçe Beko evinde galip!
        Fenerbahçe Beko, Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 21. haftasında konuk ettiği Manisa Basket Divissa'yı 77-73 mağlup etti.

        Bu sonuçla 20. galibiyetini elde eden sarı-lacivertliler zirvedeki yerini korurken, Manisa temsilcisi ise 15. kez mağlup oldu.

        Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

        Hakemler: Ali Serkan Emlek, Seher Ayşe Nur Yazıcıoğlu, Berk Kurtulmuş

        Fenerbahçe Beko: Melli 2, Hayes-Davis 9, Mert Emre Ekşioğlu, Guduric 6, Zagars 21, McCollum 15, Metecan Birsen 4, Sertaç Şanlı 5, Melih Mahmutoğlu 2, Hall 6, Colson 7, Tarık Biberoviç

        Manisa Basket Divissa: Chiozza 15, Acuil 22, Besson 6, Thomas 5, Yunus Emre Sonsırma 12, White 13, Leon Apaydın, Buğra Çal, Cengizhan İvedi

        1. Periyot: 17-19

        Devre: 33-37

        3. Periyot: 45-51

        5 faulle çıkan: 38.13 Chiozza (Manisa Basket Divissa)

