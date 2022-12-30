YABANCI KLASİK YILBAŞI TEMALI

Bob Dylan – One More Cup of Coffee

Anne Murray – Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Bette Midler – Cool Yule

Dana – It’s Gonna Be a Cold, Cold Christmas

Willie Nelson – Frosty the Snowman

Jingle Bells – Frank Sinatra

Mariah Carey – All i Want For Christmas is You

Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms 1957

Michael Bublé – It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas

Sia – Everyday is Christmas

Nat King Cole – Chestnut Roasting On An Open Fire

Sam Smith – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas

Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me

Meghan Trainor – I’ll Be Home (for Christmas)