Yılbaşında olmazsa olmazlardan birisi elbette müzik. Yılbaşının klasikleşmiş ruhunu yansıtan müzikleri sizler için derledik. Listemizde yılbaşında eğlenirken dinleyebileceğiniz şarkılar da mevcut...

  • TÜRKÇE ŞARKILAR

    EDIS - Martılar

    Sefo- Bilmem mi?

    Simge- Aşkın olayım

    Mert Demir , Mabel Matiz  - Antidepresan

    Serdar Ortaç - İlaç

    Sezen Aksu – Rakkas

    Serdar Ortaç – Karabiberim

    Tarkan – Kuzu Kuzu

    Tarkan – Geççek

    Athena – Senden, Benden, Bizden

    Tarkan – Ölürüm Sana

    Ezhel, Murda – AYA

    Rengin – Aldatıldık

    Mirkelam – Tavla

    Kenan Doğulu – Yaparım Bilirsin

    Zeynep Bastık – Ara

    Hande Yener - Aşkın Ateşi

     

     

  • YABANCI KLASİK YILBAŞI TEMALI

    Bob Dylan – One More Cup of Coffee

    Anne Murray – Baby, It’s Cold Outside

    Bette Midler – Cool Yule

    Dana – It’s Gonna Be a Cold, Cold Christmas

    Willie Nelson – Frosty the Snowman

    Jingle Bells – Frank Sinatra

    Mariah Carey – All i Want For Christmas is You

    Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms 1957

    Michael Bublé – It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas

    Sia – Everyday is Christmas

    Nat King Cole – Chestnut Roasting On An Open Fire

    Sam Smith – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

    Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas

    Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me

    Meghan Trainor – I’ll Be Home (for Christmas)

     

     

  • YABANCI EĞLENCELİ

    The Neighbourhood - Sweater Weather

    Tove Lo, Ilkay Sencan, Alok - Don't Say Goodbye

    MEDUZA - Lose Control

    The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

    Aya Nakamura, Maluma - Djadja

    Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin - RITMO

    Empire of the Sun - We Are The People

    Lou Bega - Mambo No.5

