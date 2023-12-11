İşte 81. Altın Küre adayları
81. Altın Küre Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği'nin düzenlediği ve Oscar'ın habercisi olarak nitelenen Altın Küre Ödülleri 7 Ocak 2024'te sahiplerini bulacak
81. Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı.
Sinema ve televizyon dünyasının en iyilerinin ödüllendirildiği Altın Küre adayları Cedric Antonio Kyles ve Wilmer Valderrama tarafından duyuruldu.
Bu sene film ve televizyon kategorilerinde 27 adaylık açıklandı.
Barbie 9, Oppenheimer 8 adaylıkla Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde başı çekti.
Killers of the Flower Moon ve Poor Things ise 7'şer adaylık elde etti.
Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (HFPA) tarafından dağıtılan ödüller, adayların belirlenmesindeki usulsüzlükler ve birliğin 87 üyesi arasında hiç siyah üye olmaması nedeniyle geçmiş yıllarda eleştiri oklarının hedefi olmuştu.
81. Altın Küre ödül töreni 7 Ocak akşamı canlı olarak yayınlanacak ve Paramount+ üzerinden izlenebilecek.
FİLM KATEGORİSİ ŞU ŞEKİLDE:
En İyi Film (Drama)
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of InterestOppenheimer
En İyi Yönetmen
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past LivesMaestro
En İyi Senaryo
Barbie, Greta Gerwig ve Noah Baumbach
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth ve Martin Scorsese
Past Lives, Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet ve Arthur HarariBarbie
En İyi Aktris (Drama)
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
En İyi Aktör (Drama)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us StrangersKillers of the Flower Moon
En İyi Film (Müzikal ya da Komedi)
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
En İyi Aktris (Müzikal ya da Komedi)
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
En İyi Aktör (Müzikal ya da Komedi)
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
En İyi Film (Animasyon)
The Boy and The Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
En İyi Film (İngilizce dilinde olmayan)
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The HoldoversEmily Blunt, Oppenheimer
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
En İyi Şarkı
"Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me
"Dance the Night" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa ve Caroline Ailin - Barbie
"I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson ve Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
"Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond ve John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz - Rustin
"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie
En İyi Film Müziği
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sinemada Gişe Başarısı
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
DİZİ KATEGORİSİ İSE ŞU ŞEKİLDE:
En İyi Dizi (Dram)
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
SuccessionThe Crown
En İyi Aktris (Dram)
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
En İyi Aktör (Dram)
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The CrownBrian Cox, Succession
En İyi Dizi (Müzikal veya Komedi)
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
En İyi Aktris (Müzikal veya Komedi)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
En İyi Aktör (Müzikal veya Komedi)
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
En İyi Aktris (Müzikal, Komedi ya da Drama)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted LassoElizabeth Debicki, The Crown
En İyi Aktör (Müzikal, Komedi ya da Drama)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succsession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
En İyi Aktris (En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
En İyi Aktör (En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef