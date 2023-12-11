Habertürk
        Haberler Kültür-Sanat Sinema İşte 81. Altın Küre adayları

        İşte 81. Altın Küre adayları

        81. Altın Küre Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği'nin düzenlediği ve Oscar'ın habercisi olarak nitelenen Altın Küre Ödülleri 7 Ocak 2024'te sahiplerini bulacak

        Kaynak
        Habertürk
        Giriş: 11.12.2023 - 17:17 Güncelleme: 11.12.2023 - 17:33
        Barbie, Altın Küre'ye damga vurdu
        81. Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı.

        Sinema ve televizyon dünyasının en iyilerinin ödüllendirildiği Altın Küre adayları Cedric Antonio Kyles ve Wilmer Valderrama tarafından duyuruldu.

        Bu sene film ve televizyon kategorilerinde 27 adaylık açıklandı.

        Barbie 9, Oppenheimer 8 adaylıkla Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde başı çekti.

        Killers of the Flower Moon ve Poor Things ise 7'şer adaylık elde etti.

        Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (HFPA) tarafından dağıtılan ödüller, adayların belirlenmesindeki usulsüzlükler ve birliğin 87 üyesi arasında hiç siyah üye olmaması nedeniyle geçmiş yıllarda eleştiri oklarının hedefi olmuştu.

        81. Altın Küre ödül töreni 7 Ocak akşamı canlı olarak yayınlanacak ve Paramount+ üzerinden izlenebilecek.

        FİLM KATEGORİSİ ŞU ŞEKİLDE:

        En İyi Film (Drama)

        Anatomy of a Fall

        Killers of the Flower Moon

        Maestro

        Oppenheimer

        Past Lives

        The Zone of Interest

        Oppenheimer
        Oppenheimer

        En İyi Yönetmen

        Bradley Cooper, Maestro

        Greta Gerwig, Barbie

        Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

        Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

        Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

        Celine Song, Past Lives

        Maestro
        Maestro

        En İyi Senaryo

        Barbie, Greta Gerwig ve Noah Baumbach

        Poor Things, Tony McNamara

        Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

        Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth ve Martin Scorsese

        Past Lives, Celine Song

        Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet ve Arthur Harari

        Barbie
        Barbie

        En İyi Aktris (Drama)

        Annette Bening, Nyad

        Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

        Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

        Greta Lee, Past Lives

        Carey Mulligan, Maestro

        Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

        En İyi Aktör (Drama)

        Bradley Cooper, Maestro

        Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

        Colman Domingo, Rustin

        Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

        Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

        Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

        Killers of the Flower Moon
        Killers of the Flower Moon

        En İyi Film (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

        Air

        American Fiction

        Barbie

        The Holdovers

        May December

        Poor Things

        En İyi Aktris (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

        Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

        Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

        Natalie Portman, May December

        Margot Robbie, Barbie

        Emma Stone, Poor Things

        En İyi Aktör (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

        Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

        Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

        Matt Damon, Air

        Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

        Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

        Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

        En İyi Film (Animasyon)

        The Boy and The Heron

        Elemental

        Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

        The Super Mario Bros. Movie

        Suzume

        Wish

        En İyi Film (İngilizce dilinde olmayan)

        Anatomy of a Fall

        Fallen Leaves

        Io Capitano

        Past Lives

        Society of the Snow

        The Zone of Interest

        En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

        Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

        Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

        Jodie Foster, Nyad

        Julianne Moore, May December

        Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

        Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

        Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
        Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

        En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

        Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

        Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

        Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

        Ryan Gosling, Barbie

        Charles Melton, May December

        Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

        En İyi Şarkı

        "Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me

        "Dance the Night" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa ve Caroline Ailin - Barbie

        "I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson ve Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

        "Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond ve John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

        "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz - Rustin

        "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie

        En İyi Film Müziği

        Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

        Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

        Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron

        Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

        Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

        Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

        Sinemada Gişe Başarısı

        Barbie

        Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

        John Wick: Chapter 4

        Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

        Oppenheimer

        Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

        The Super Mario Bros. Movie

        Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

        DİZİ KATEGORİSİ İSE ŞU ŞEKİLDE:

        En İyi Dizi (Dram)

        1923

        The Crown

        The Diplomat

        The Last of Us

        The Morning Show

        Succession

        The Crown
        The Crown

        En İyi Aktris (Dram)

        Helen Mirren, 1923

        Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

        Keri Russell, The Diplomat

        Sarah Snook, Succession

        Imelda Staunton, The Crown

        Emma Stone, The Curse

        En İyi Aktör (Dram)

        Brian Cox, Succession

        Kieran Culkin, Succession

        Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

        Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

        Jeremy Strong, Succession

        Dominic West, The Crown

        Brian Cox, Succession
        Brian Cox, Succession

        En İyi Dizi (Müzikal veya Komedi)

        Abbott Elementary

        Barry

        The Bear

        Jury Duty

        Only Murders in the Building

        Ted Lasso

        En İyi Aktris (Müzikal veya Komedi)

        Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

        Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

        Elle Fanning, The Great

        Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

        Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

        Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

        En İyi Aktör (Müzikal veya Komedi)

        Bill Hader, Barry

        Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

        Jason Segel, Shrinking

        Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

        Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

        Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

        En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi

        All the Light We Cannot See

        Beef

        Daisy Jones & The Six

        Fargo

        Fellow Travelers

        Lessons in Chemistry

        En İyi Aktris (Müzikal, Komedi ya da Drama)

        Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

        Abby Elliott, The Bear

        Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets

        J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

        Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

        Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

        Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
        Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

        En İyi Aktör (Müzikal, Komedi ya da Drama)

        Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

        Matthew Macfadyen, Succsession

        James Marsden, Jury Duty

        Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

        Alan Ruck, Succession

        Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

        En İyi Aktris (En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

        Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

        Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

        Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

        Juno Temple, Fargo

        Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

        Ali Wong, Beef

        En İyi Aktör (En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

        Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

        Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

        Jon Hamm, Fargo

        Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

        David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

        Steven Yeun, Beef

        #Altın Küre adayları
        #2024 Altın Küre
        #81. Altın Küre
        #altın küre
