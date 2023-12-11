İşte 81. Altın Küre adayları

REKLAM advertisement1

81. Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı.

Sinema ve televizyon dünyasının en iyilerinin ödüllendirildiği Altın Küre adayları Cedric Antonio Kyles ve Wilmer Valderrama tarafından duyuruldu.

Bu sene film ve televizyon kategorilerinde 27 adaylık açıklandı.

Barbie 9, Oppenheimer 8 adaylıkla Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde başı çekti.

Killers of the Flower Moon ve Poor Things ise 7'şer adaylık elde etti.

Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (HFPA) tarafından dağıtılan ödüller, adayların belirlenmesindeki usulsüzlükler ve birliğin 87 üyesi arasında hiç siyah üye olmaması nedeniyle geçmiş yıllarda eleştiri oklarının hedefi olmuştu.

81. Altın Küre ödül töreni 7 Ocak akşamı canlı olarak yayınlanacak ve Paramount+ üzerinden izlenebilecek.

FİLM KATEGORİSİ ŞU ŞEKİLDE:

En İyi Film (Drama)

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

En İyi Yönetmen

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

En İyi Senaryo

Barbie, Greta Gerwig ve Noah Baumbach

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth ve Martin Scorsese

Past Lives, Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet ve Arthur Harari

En İyi Aktris (Drama)

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

En İyi Aktör (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

En İyi Film (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

En İyi Aktris (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

En İyi Aktör (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

En İyi Film (Animasyon)

The Boy and The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

En İyi Film (İngilizce dilinde olmayan)

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

En İyi Şarkı

"Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me

"Dance the Night" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa ve Caroline Ailin - Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson ve Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

"Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond ve John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz - Rustin

"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie

En İyi Film Müziği

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sinemada Gişe Başarısı

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

DİZİ KATEGORİSİ İSE ŞU ŞEKİLDE:

En İyi Dizi (Dram)

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

En İyi Aktris (Dram)

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

En İyi Aktör (Dram)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

En İyi Dizi (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

En İyi Aktris (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

En İyi Aktör (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

En İyi Aktris (Müzikal, Komedi ya da Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

En İyi Aktör (Müzikal, Komedi ya da Drama)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succsession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

En İyi Aktris (En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

En İyi Aktör (En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef