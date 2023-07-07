Süper Lig tarihinin en pahalı transfer satışları!
Fenerbahçe'nin genç yıldızı Arda Güler, 20 milyon euro bonservis bedeli karşılığında Real madrid'e transfer oldu. Genç oyuncu, böylece Süper Lig tarihinde satılan en pahalı dördüncü ve Fenerbahçe'nin ise en pahalı üçüncü transfer satışı oldu. İşte Süper Lig tarihinin en pahalı satışlar...
- 1
OZAN KABAK | SEZON: 18/19 | BONSERVİS: 11 MİL. €
Galatasaray - Stuttgart
- 2
YOUSSOUF NDAYİSHİMİYE | SEZON: 22/23 | 11.5 MİL. €
Başakşehir - OGC Nizza
- 3
NİCOLAS ANELKA | SEZON: 06/07 | BONSERVİS: 12 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Bolton
-
- 4
SOUZA | SEZON: 18/19 | BONSERVİS: 12 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Al-Ahli
- 5
MARCÃO | SEZON: 22/23 | BONSERVİS: 12 MİL. €
Galatasaray - Sevilla
- 6
JAY-JAY OKOCHA | SEZON: 98/99 | BONSERVİS: 12.4 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe -PSG
-
- 7
SİMON KJAER | SEZON: 17/18 | BONSERVİS: 12.5 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Sevilla
- 8
ARDA TURAN | SEZON: 11/12 | BONSERVİS: 13 MİL. €
Galatasaray - Atlético Madrid
- 9
DEMBA BA | SEZON: 15/16 | BONSERVİS: 13 MİL. €
Beşitkaş - SH Shenhua
-
- 10
CENGİZ ÜNDER | SEZON: 17/18 | BONSERVİS: 14.25 MİL. €
Başakşehir - Roma
- 11
BRUMA | SEZON: 17/18 | BONSERVİS: 15 MİL. €
Galatasaray - RB Leipzig
- 12
MOUSSA SOW | SEZON: 15/16 | BONSERVİS: 16 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Al-Ahli
-
- 13
BADOU NDİAYE | SEZON: 17/18 | BONSERVİS: 16 MİL. €
Galatasaray - Stoke City
- 14
ELJİF ELMAS | SEZON: 19/20 | BONSERVİS: 16.2 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Napoli
- 15
MİN-JAE KİM | SEZON: 22/23 | BONSERVİS: 18.05 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Napoli
-
- 16
YUSUF YAZICI |SEZON: 19/20 | BONSERVİS: 18.5 MİL. €
Trabzonspor - Lille
- 17
ARDA GÜLER | SEZON: 23/24 | BONSERVİS: 20 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Real Madrid
- 18
VEDAT MURİQİ | SEZON: 20/21 | BONSERVİS: 21 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Lazio
-
- 19
ELVİR BALJİC | SEZON: 99/00 | BONSERVİS: 21 MİL. €
Fenerbahçe - Real Madrid
- 20
CENK TOSUN | SEZON: 17/18 | BONSERVİS: 22.5 MİL. €
Beşiktaş - Everton