REQUEST FOR BIDS

(TWO-ENVELOPE BIDDING PROCESS)

ANTALYA METROPOLITAN MUNICIPALITY

ANTALYA FIRE BRIGADE VEHICLE AND EQUIPMENT

RFB NO. ANTALYA-G1

Lot.1 Procurement of Single Cabin Multi-Purpose Fire Truck

Lot.2 Procurement of 42-Meter Fully Automatic Hydraulic Ladder Fire Truck with Angular Movement

Lot.3 Procurement of 28-Meter Ladder Fire Truck



Iller Bankası A.Ş. (ILBANK) has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Türkiye’s Earthquake, Floods and Wildfires Emergency Reconstruction Project (TEFWER) and allocated some part of this loan to Antalya Metropolitan Municipality (shall be referred as Sub Borrower) for Antalya Fire Brigade Vehicle and Equipment Procurement Sub Project. The Sub-Borrower intends to apply part of the proceeds of this sub loan toward payments for RFB No.ANTALYA-G1.



Bidders may Bid for one or more Lots/contracts, as further defined in the request for bids document. Bidding will be conducted through international competitive procurement using a Request for Bids (RFB) as specified in the World Bank’s “Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers” November 2020 (“Procurement Regulations”) and is open to all eligible Bidders as defined in the Procurement Regulations.



Submitted Bids will be valid for ninety (90) calendar days from the date of bid opening of November 29, 2024 and must be accompanied by a Bid Security not less than specified in the bidding document and should be submitted to the following address not later than November 29, 2024, 14.00 (local time). Bids will be opened at the presence of representatives of bidders on the same date and address at 14.15 (local time).



The address for Bid Opening:

Antalya Metropolitan Municipality 4th floor Bid Hall (Antalya Büyükşehir Belediyesi)

Yüksekalan Mahallesi Adnan Menderes Bulvarı No.:20 07310 Muratpaşa/Antalya/Türkiye

Tel: 90 242 227 87 00/01

Fax: 90 242 227 00 32

e-mail: itfaiye@antalya.bel.tr



Interested eligible bidders may obtain further information from the address given below and they may obtain the detailed Specific Procurement Notice text from the links UN Development Business online” “www.ilbank.gov.tr”, “www.antalya.bel.tr”, “www.ekap.gov.tr”.



The address for further information:

Mr. Ahmet KISA (Head of Fire Brigade Department)

Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Department of Fire Brigade (Antalya Büyükşehir Belediyesi İtfaiye Dairesi Başkanlığı)

Gülveren Mahallesi Hürriyet Caddesi 07220 Kepez/Antalya/Türkiye

Tel: 90 242 227 87 00/01

Fax: 90 242 227 00 32

e-mail: itfaiye@antalya.bel.tr