Chelsea'den 1 milyar Euro'luk harcama!
Chelsea'nin yeni sahibi Ted Boehly, 3 transfer döneminde toplam 1 milyar 70 milyon euro para harcadı. İşte tüm transferler...
134 M€ - Moises Caicedo
124 M€ - Enzo Fernandez
- 3
102 M€ - Mykhaylo Mudryk
- 4
81 M€ - Wesley Fofana
- 5
69 M€ - Marc Cucurella
- 6
68 M€ - Romeo Lavia
- 7
60 M€ - Christopher Nkunku
- 8
55 M€ - Raheem Sterling
- 9
45 M€ - Axel Disasi
- 10
38 M€ - Kalidou Koulibaly
- 11
37 M€ - Benoit Badiashile
- 12
35 M€ - Malo Gusto
- 13
34 M€ - Nicolas Jackson
- 14
33 M€ - Noni Madueke
- 15
29 M€ - Robert Sanchez
- 16
26 M€ - Lesley Ugochukwu
- 17
24 M€ - Carney Chukwuemeka
- 18
16 M€ - Angelo Gabriel
- 19
15 M€ - Andrey Santos
- 20
12 M€ - David Fofana
- 21
11 M€ - Joao Felix
- 22
11 M€ - Aubameyang
- 23
8 M€ - Gabriel Slonina
- 24
3 M€ - Denis Zakaria
