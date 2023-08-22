Habertürk
        Chelsea'den 1 milyar Euro'luk transfer harcaması!

        Chelsea'den 1 milyar Euro'luk harcama!

        Chelsea'nin yeni sahibi Ted Boehly, 3 transfer döneminde toplam 1 milyar 70 milyon euro para harcadı. İşte tüm transferler...

        Giriş: 22.08.2023 - 10:08
        • 1

          134 M€ - Moises Caicedo

        • 2

          124 M€ - Enzo Fernandez

        • 3

          102 M€ - Mykhaylo Mudryk

        • 4

          81 M€ - Wesley Fofana

        • 5

          69 M€ - Marc Cucurella

        • 6

          68 M€ - Romeo Lavia

        • 7

          60 M€ - Christopher Nkunku

        • 8

          55 M€ - Raheem Sterling

        • 9

          45 M€ - Axel Disasi

        • 10

          38 M€ - Kalidou Koulibaly

        • 11

          37 M€ - Benoit Badiashile

        • 12

          35 M€ - Malo Gusto

        • 13

          34 M€ - Nicolas Jackson

        • 14

          33 M€ - Noni Madueke

        • 15

          29 M€ - Robert Sanchez

        • 16

          26 M€ - Lesley Ugochukwu

        • 17

          24 M€ - Carney Chukwuemeka

        • 18

          16 M€ - Angelo Gabriel

        • 19

          15 M€ - Andrey Santos

        • 20

          12 M€ - David Fofana

        • 21

          11 M€ - Joao Felix

        • 22

          11 M€ - Aubameyang

        • 23

          8 M€ - Gabriel Slonina

        • 24

          3 M€ - Denis Zakaria

